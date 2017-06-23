Celtics Roster Reset: C’s Crowded At Guard, Wing After 2017 NBA Draft

Share this:

Tweet







BROOKLYN — No one stockpiles assets quite like Danny Ainge.

The Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations held onto all four of his picks Thursday night at the 2017 NBA Draft, adding Duke star Jayson Tatum and three others during a busy night in Brooklyn.

By not trading away any picks (in fact, the C’s added a future selection in their pick swap with the Philadelphia 76ers), Ainge ensured he’ll have some serious personnel decisions to make this summer. Boston walked away from the draft with a whopping 21 players (19 active) on its roster, including eight guards and six players who all can play the wing.

This unit likely will look very different when September rolls around: A pursuit of Gordon Hayward or another max free agent would require Ainge to cut bait with multiple players, and the possibility of a trade still very much exists after free agency begins July 1.

But it’s not July 1 yet, so in the meantime, let’s take a position-by-position look at the Celtics’ current roster heading into the summer.

GUARDS

Isaiah Thomas, PG

Marcus Smart, PG

Terry Rozier, PG

Demetrius Jackson, PG

Kadeem Allen, PG (Rookie)

Avery Bradley, SG

James Young, SG

Jabari Bird, SG (Rookie)

WINGS

Jae Crowder, SF

Jaylen Brown, SF

Gerald Green, SF

Jayson Tatum, SF (Rookie)

Jonas Jerebko, SF/PF

Semi Ojeleye, SF/PF (Rookie)

BIGS

Al Horford, PF

Amir Johnson, PF

Jordan Mickey, PF

*Guerschon Yabusele, PF

Kelly Olynyk, PF/C

Tyler Zeller, C

*Ante Zizic, C

*Indicates draft-and-stash player currently playing overseas

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Images