Chef Gordon Ramsay Rips Dale Earnhardt Jr. For Eating Banana-Mayo Sandwich

If Dale Earnhardt Jr. ever makes an appearance on “Hell’s Kitchen,” he might not live to tell the tale.

That’s because Chef Gordon Ramsay, the show’s longtime host, already has a strong disdain for the driver’s dietary habits.

Ramsay, who’s known for his harsh critiques of aspiring chef’s dishes, was at Dover International Speedway on Sunday to serve as grand marshal for the AAA 400 Driver For Autism. While at the track, he offered a review of Earnhardt’s controversial favorite snack — the banana-mayonnaise sandwich.

Like most people, Ramsay was not impressed.

“Wow. That would give me (a not-too-pleasant gastrointestinal situation) for three weeks,” Ramsay told NASCAR.com. “Throw it away and start again. I would not be eating (expletive) banana and mayonnaise, no. Whatever Muppet put those two together needs to clean their core.

“Dale Jr. needs to call me.”

Ramsay though, did have suggestions for how the Hendrick Motorsports driver could make the dish a little more palatable.

“Mashed banana, creme fraiche, little touch of vanilla. I’d take that thing to the Premier League.”

Now, we’re not culinary experts. But “South Park’s” Randy Marsh once was, and he found creme fraiche to be something of a miracle worker.

As for Earnhardt Jr., he already plans to on becoming a TV star during his retirement, so a pit stop on Ramsay’s set might not be out of the question.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images