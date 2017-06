Share this:

The Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather megafight has plenty of sports fans pumped up, but some boxing and mixed-martial arts purists aren’t too thrilled about the showdown.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino explain why people need to accept the novelty fight for what it is and enjoy the spectacle.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images