Conor McGregor Rips Floyd Mayweather’s Training Video While Taking Own Heat

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. each offered a glimpse Thursday of how they’re training ahead of their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas. McGregor even fired a shot at his opponent.
Mayweather’s video, along with McGregor’s critical response, can be seen below.
McGregor’s insult comes at an interesting time, as The Notorious’ own training session shouldn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence in those hoping for a major upset.
Without knowing the ultimate goal of each workout and acknowledging that McGregor isn’t exactly ramping up to full speed — or close to full speed — like Mayweather, it’s easy to see why the internet could have a field day with the two videos. Mayweather obviously looks far quicker, making for a rather hilarious side-by-side comparison, especially when combined with McGregor’s insult.
And yet we’re supposed to believe McGregor has a chance?
Powered by WordPress.com VIP