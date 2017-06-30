Conor McGregor Rips Floyd Mayweather’s Training Video While Taking Own Heat

Share this:

Tweet







Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. each offered a glimpse Thursday of how they’re training ahead of their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas. McGregor even fired a shot at his opponent.

Mayweather’s video, along with McGregor’s critical response, can be seen below.

You are in quicksand. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 29, 2017

McGregor’s insult comes at an interesting time, as The Notorious’ own training session shouldn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence in those hoping for a major upset.

Without knowing the ultimate goal of each workout and acknowledging that McGregor isn’t exactly ramping up to full speed — or close to full speed — like Mayweather, it’s easy to see why the internet could have a field day with the two videos. Mayweather obviously looks far quicker, making for a rather hilarious side-by-side comparison, especially when combined with McGregor’s insult.

Mayweather and McGregor training videos from today side by side. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cAJDPy9Dwn — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 29, 2017

And yet we’re supposed to believe McGregor has a chance?