Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Tale Of The Tape With Fight Official

In possibly the most-anticipated boxing match since Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao three years ago, fight fans got what they asked for Wednesday when it was announced that a Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor bout will indeed happen.

It’s been announced that the fight will take place Aug. 26 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both fighters have been the most discussed in their respective arts for the past decade.

McGregor, an exciting striker with knockout power, has made a habit of taking the UFC by storm since he arrived on the scene, becoming the first UFC fighter ever to win championship belts in two different divisions simultaneously.

Mayweather never has lost as a professional, and will look to sustain that as he shares the ring with the Irish phenom later this summer.

Here is how the two stack up in the Tale of the Tape.

A look at the Tale of the Tape for Mayweather-McGregor pic.twitter.com/WsUCFXO6wn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images