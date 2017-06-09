Could Tyreek Hill Carve Out Bigger Role In Chiefs’ Offense In 2017?

Share this:

The Kansas City Chiefs want to get more out of Tyreek Hill and protect him at the same time.

It sounds like head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs plan to give Hill more snaps with the normal offense this season while also keeping him away from dangerous returns on speical teams.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed some information regarding this plan, which could ignite a Kansas City offense that was inconsistent in 2016.

“We can’t have him on kickoff return. We’d really like him to be our punt returner,” Toub said, per ProFootballTalk. “I know Andy has a plan for him and we’ll just follow Andy’s plan.”

