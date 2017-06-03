Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro Give Real Madrid Lead In Champions League Final

Share this:

Real Madrid and Juventus were deadlocked in the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, when Casemiro struck in the 60th minute.

The defensive midfielder received the ball in the attacking half and took a rip from 30 yards out. The ball deflected off a defender shortly after leaving Casemiro’s foot, and found its way past Juventus goalie Gianluigi Buffon to give Real Madrid a one-goal lead.

hprolic: Casemiro scores. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Madrid https://t.co/hrJq88udmt pic.twitter.com/DQSrlhz32e — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

And four minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo netted his second goal of the match to increase Real Madrid’s lead to two.

monsalvo: Real Madrid 3-1. Ronaldo. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Juventus vs. Real Mad… https://t.co/0J03hnElZQ pic.twitter.com/W4hxztYTqQ — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo reached a career milestone with that goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 6⃣0⃣0⃣ goals in his career! pic.twitter.com/YanvrhI7BQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2017

Real Madrid has been the better side during the second half. Real Madrid has been pushing up the pitch consistently, and its aggressiveness finally has paid off.

