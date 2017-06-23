David Ortiz’s Number Retirement Ceremony Live: Latest Updates From Fenway Park

Share this:

Tweet







6 p.m.: The Red Sox are starting to post some David Ortiz tweets and retweets before the ceremony.

Beautiful day in Boston at Fenway Park @RedSox pic.twitter.com/lJiQWNpMrw — Kevin Yurik Jr. (@KYurik_4) June 23, 2017

Look who stole #JetBlueBOS Gate #34! Check out these pics from today’s @davidortiz recognition at Boston Logan’s Terminal C. #34Ever pic.twitter.com/H2UoLbYNGU — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) June 23, 2017

5:55 p.m.: NESN.com also had a few David Ortiz stories earlier in the day. You can give them a read as we wait for the ceremony.

— Dominican Major Leaguers Recall David Ortiz’s Impact, Their First Meetings With Him

— Relive David Ortiz’s Most Memorable Playoff Heroics With Red Sox

— David Ortiz’s Career Worth Reflection As Boston Red Sox Retire No. 34

5:50 p.m.: In addition to this live blog, you also can follow NESN’s Courtney Cox (@coxcourtney) and Cameron McDonough (@Cam_McDonough) on Twitter. And we’ll have live updates on the main NESN handle (@NESN), too.

We're here at Fenway Park bringing you all your Ortiz jersey retirement ceremony news! Follow along: @coxcourtney and @Cam_McDonough pic.twitter.com/PPJgHVqVyz — NESN (@NESN) June 23, 2017

5:30 p.m. ET: BOSTON — David Ortiz will be the last Boston Red Sox player to ever wear the No. 34.

The former Red Sox designated hitter hung up his bat and cleats for good after last season, but he’ll be back at Fenway Park on Friday for what’s sure to be a very special night for the Red Sox, their fans and the man who helped bring three World Series to Boston.

The Sox will retire Ortiz’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony before Boston hosts the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. ET. But the stage already is set at Fenway.

Greetings from Fenway Park. I spy one No. 34, and I have a feeling the second one is behind that curtain. pic.twitter.com/QJ6qjykZla — Cameron McDonough (@Cam_McDonough) June 23, 2017

The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m., so make sure you keep it right here for live updates throughout.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images