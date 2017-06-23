David Ortiz’s Number Retirement Ceremony Live: Latest Updates From Fenway Park

6 p.m.: The Red Sox are starting to post some David Ortiz tweets and retweets before the ceremony.
5:30 p.m. ET: BOSTON — David Ortiz will be the last Boston Red Sox player to ever wear the No. 34.
The former Red Sox designated hitter hung up his bat and cleats for good after last season, but he’ll be back at Fenway Park on Friday for what’s sure to be a very special night for the Red Sox, their fans and the man who helped bring three World Series to Boston.
The Sox will retire Ortiz’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony before Boston hosts the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. ET. But the stage already is set at Fenway.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m., so make sure you keep it right here for live updates throughout.
