David West, Tristan Thompson Involved In Scuffle During NBA Finals Game 5

Things got chippy as Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals neared halftime.
The Warriors held a 15-point lead when Golden State forward David West and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving fought for a rebound.
Irving tied up West, causing a jump ball to be called. But West gave Irving an extra shove, earning him a technical foul, and Cavs forward Tristan Thompson came to the defense of his point guard.
The two big men came face-to-face and exchanged words while shoving each other.
West, Thompson and J.R. Smith, who also added a shove, all were assessed technical fouls.
And Twitter had some fun with the fracas.
The Warriors led by 11 at halftime.
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP