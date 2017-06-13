NBA

David West, Tristan Thompson Involved In Scuffle During NBA Finals Game 5

by on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 10:29PM
Things got chippy as Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals neared halftime.

The Warriors held a 15-point lead when Golden State forward David West and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving fought for a rebound.

Irving tied up West, causing a jump ball to be called. But West gave Irving an extra shove, earning him a technical foul, and Cavs forward Tristan Thompson came to the defense of his point guard.

The two big men came face-to-face and exchanged words while shoving each other.

West, Thompson and J.R. Smith, who also added a shove, all were assessed technical fouls.

And Twitter had some fun with the fracas.

The Warriors led by 11 at halftime.

