David West, Tristan Thompson Involved In Scuffle During NBA Finals Game 5

Things got chippy as Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals neared halftime.

The Warriors held a 15-point lead when Golden State forward David West and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving fought for a rebound.

Irving tied up West, causing a jump ball to be called. But West gave Irving an extra shove, earning him a technical foul, and Cavs forward Tristan Thompson came to the defense of his point guard.

The two big men came face-to-face and exchanged words while shoving each other.

It’s getting chippy in Oracle pic.twitter.com/Kmyzd7iG6m — The Ringer (@ringer) June 13, 2017

West, Thompson and J.R. Smith, who also added a shove, all were assessed technical fouls.

And Twitter had some fun with the fracas.

Just freaking let them fight…. — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2017

even the ref knows tristan thompson done messed up. pic.twitter.com/PbY5sXJ8rt — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) June 13, 2017

Slow-motion replays conclusively reveal that David West just fed Tristan Thompson like a mama bird feeds a baby bird — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 13, 2017

This is the Hitch strategy. You go 90% of the way for a goodnight kiss and make them go the final 10%. https://t.co/ewAnN9Bxkw — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) June 13, 2017

if david west gets ejected he doesn't get a ring. that's the rule now for ring-chasers. — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) June 13, 2017

when you're not really feeling it but you still want the rose pic.twitter.com/AaP9vDZrQY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 13, 2017

The Warriors led by 11 at halftime.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images