Draymond Green Mocks LeBron James’ Haircut In Savage Instagram Post

The NBA Finals are over, but Draymond Green isn’t done taking shots at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

First, Green trolled the Cavs by wearing a “Quickie” shirt during the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade Thursday — a play on the Quicken Loans Arena, where Cleveland plays its home games.

That was just the appetizer, though.

Later in the day, Green put up an Instagram post mocking a video Cavs star LeBron James has posted shortly before the Warriors’ parade began. The video showed James hitting the gym and showing off his new haircut, to which Green replied: “Them dubs (Warriors) finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro.”

Insert about a million skull emojis here.

James did have a pretty great response to Green for the shirt gag, though.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Welcome to the NBA offseason, everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images