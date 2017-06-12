FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 Schedule: Dates, Times For Soccer Showcase

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup signals the countdown to the next big thing.
Seven teams head for Russia with hopes of winning FIFA’s biggest men’s soccer event of 2017. The tournament offers contestants a chance to win a major trophy, familiarize themselves with the country and announce themselves as contenders for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which also will be staged in Russia.
Russia qualified for the Confederations Cup as host nation, and Germany did as the reigning World Cup champion. The others, Australia (AFC/Asia), Cameroon (AFC/Africa), Chile (CONMEBOL/South America), Germany (2014 World Cup) Mexico (CONCACAF/North and Central America and the Caribbean), New Zealand (OFC/Oceania), Portugal (UEFA/Europe), won their respective continental championships
There will be a total of 16 games, beginning Saturday and running through July 2.
Here’s the full Confederations Cup 2017 schedule (all times Eastern).
Saturday, June 17
Russia vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m.
Sunday, June 18
Portugal vs. Mexico, 11 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Chile, 2 p.m.
Monday, June 19
Australia vs. Germany, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, June 21
Russia vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.
Mexico vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
Cameroon vs. Australia, 11 a.m.
Germany vs. Chile, 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Mexico vs. Russia, 11 a.m.
New Zealand vs. Portugal, 11 a.m.
Sunday, June 25
Germany vs. Cameroon, 11 a.m.
Chile vs. Australia, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, June 28
Semifinal No. 1, 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 29
Semifinal No. 2, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Third-place game, 8 a.m.
Championship game, 2 p.m.
