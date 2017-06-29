Gordon Hayward ‘Can’t Stand’ Tom Brady, And He Has A Pretty Fair Reason

Share this:

The Boston Celtics probably shouldn’t bring Tom Brady to their Gordon Hayward meeting.

A few months after the Celtics famously brought the New England Patriots quarterback with them to try to woo then-free agent Kevin Durant to Boston, the Pats were in the playoffs and on their way to another Super Bowl title. During that run, Jazz reporter Hayley Byrnes asked Utah players which quarterback they would take: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

New England sports fans aren’t going to like Hayward’s answer.

“Aaron Rodgers. Can’t stand Tom Brady,” Hayward said.

Uh oh.

But wait! Hayward does have a pretty respectable reason.

“I’m a Colts fan. I can’t stand him just because he plays for the Patriots,” Hayward added. “I think he’s a good quarterback. It’s just loyalty.”

Can’t blame him for that, right?

Well, regardless of how you feel, Hayward appears to be part of the Celtics’ master offseason plan. So he soon could be a prominent New England athlete along with the guy he can’t stand.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t Boston.com