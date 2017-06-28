Hassan Whiteside Hilariously Fails To Get Queen Of England On His Snapchat Story

Share this:

Hassan Whiteside prides himself on being a great Snapchat follow, but the Miami Heat center was hoping to take his Snap game to a whole new level during his trip across the pond.

Whiteside, in an effort to join “The Snapchat Hall of Fame,” posted up outside Buckingham Palace hoping to snap a few shots of the Queen of England. Unfortunately for the 7-footer, Queen Elizabeth II was nowhere to be found, and his Snapchat was left without British royalty.

However, Whiteside documented his efforts to get the Queen on camera, which were nothing short of hilarious.

You can check them out in the video below.

No, Hassan Whiteside was NOT able to get the Queen of England on his Snap Story. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/4aFYBcKGYB — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 27, 2017

A valiant effort, indeed.

