NFL

Here Are 10 Observations From NFL OTAs So Far As Football Ramps Up

by on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 5:46PM
1,532

Week 1 of the NFL season is less than 100 days away, and organized team activities (OTAs) are whetting our appetite for football.

Only so much can be learned from spring workouts, but a few things already have stood out to The Sports Daily, which on Thursday revealed 10 observations from OTAs so far.

These observations cover several teams. And while a lot can change between now and the NFL’s opening week, there’s also a chance some of what we’ve learned so far is a sign of things to come.

Click for 10 things learned from NFL OTAs so far >>

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN