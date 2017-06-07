Here’s Why Warriors Aren’t Focusing On Going 16-0 In NBA Playoffs

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors are two consecutive wins away from going 16-0 in the NBA playoffs and winning an NBA championship. But the three-time defending Western Conference champions only are concerned with one thing — Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors are familiar with making NBA history as they won an NBA-record 73 games during the 2015-16 regular season, and became the first team to blow a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals last June.

And that’s why forward Draymond Green is focused solely on hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“We made that mistake of circling 73 (wins) and worrying about the wrong thing before,” Green told the media Tuesday, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “It (undefeated postseason) doesn’t matter. It would be great, a great story. … (But) if we were able to do that, I don’t think when I talk about a championship I’d say we were the only team to go 16-0. I think I’d say we won a championship. That’s all that matters.”

Golden State’s star point guard Stephen Curry echoed his teammate’s sentiment, noting the Warriors’ struggles at Quicken Loans Arena in the NBA Finals.

“We have a huge hurdle to get over tomorrow,” Curry said. “Game 3 has been a little rough for us historically — and especially in this building. So, to give ourselves a chance at even coming closer to thinking about that, we need to really, really just lock in and give every effort we have on (Wednesday) and how hard this 48 minutes is going to be to really seize control of this series.

“We talked about it before, that 16-0 doesn’t matter in any stretch of the imagination unless that’s a closeout game.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images