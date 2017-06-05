Jimmie Johnson Spends Morning After Dover Win Having Skin Cancer Removed

Share this:

It’s fairly common for athletes to celebrate a big win by having a few drinks that night, and a hangover the next day. Although Jimmie Johnson couldn’t take part in the drinking after Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism, he still didn’t have the most enjoyable morning.

Johnson tweeted Monday that he was at the doctor to remove a Basal Cell Carcinoma, which is a common form of skin cancer caused by overexposure to sunlight.

Wear sunblock kids. I've spent the morning on a table having Basal Cell Carcinoma cut out of my shoulder. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 5, 2017

A fan followed up Johnson’s public service announcement about using sun screen with some advice of his own.

Johnson’s BCC comes the day after he picked up his 83rd career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, tying Cale Yarborough on the all-time wins list. But as he explained to one of his followers, he wasn’t able to go crazy after the race to celebrate.

True. It effected my post race mojo. I was told no alcohol 12 hours prior to going under the knife. https://t.co/gZnwrBoKso — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 5, 2017

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems like Johnson’s doctor could have been a little more considerate and not scheduled the excision for the day after a race.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images