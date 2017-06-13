Jimmy Garoppolo Leaves Patriots OTAs Practice Early For Undisclosed Reason

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots spent much of Tuesday’s organized team activities session with just two quarterbacks on the field.

Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo warmed up with the team but left the main practice field after the first team drill. Third-stringer Jacoby Brissett ran with the second-team offense during the drill, with Garoppolo watching from the sideline before exiting.

Garoppolo spent the rest of the session on a separate field out of view of the media.

The reason for Garoppolo’s lack of participation was unclear. He also was a limited participant in Thursday’s minicamp practice, attempting just four passes in 11-on-11 drills.

Defensive linemen Alan Branch and Lawrence Guy, defensive end Kony Ealy and offensive tackle Andrew Jelks all were absent from Tuesday’s session — the last spring practice open to reporters.

Branch participated in minicamp last week, but he typically does not attend OTAs, which are not mandatory. Guy missed the final minicamp practice last Thursday, and Ealy left the field midway through that session for an undisclosed reason.

Jelks, an undrafted rookie, has yet to participate in an open practice this spring.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell were present but did not participate in drills. Both left the main practice field after warmups and headed toward the team’s indoor practice bubble.

