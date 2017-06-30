John Calipari Takes Time Out Of Egypt Trip To Shoot Down Knicks Rumors

Share this:

John Calipari loves his team, he loves his job, he loves his life, and if he has to shout it from the mountaintops — or the Egyptian pyramids — he will.

The University of Kentucky head coach is almost always tied to any big-name NBA coaching or front office job that opens up, and the New York Knicks’ vacancy is no exception. The Knicks and now ex-president Phil Jackson parted ways this week, and it didn’t take long for Calipari’s name to surface as a potential replacement.

ESPN on Thursday cited sources saying Calipari reached out to the Knicks “through intermediaries” to express his interest in the opening, also noting New York currently doesn’t have any interest in bringing in the highly decorated college coach.

Calipari very quickly shot down the rumors, even taking time out of a trip to Egypt with USA Basketball.

NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Even in Egypt I can’t escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It’s 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Off to go see the pyramids in a bit. And by the way, I like my team. And my @usabasketball team too! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

The coach then doubled down Friday morning during a phone interview with ESPN’s “Mike and Mike,” even joking he asked his wife if she was the one who reached out to the Knicks.

“In my mind, I’ve got the best job in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, he’s got more important things to handle.

