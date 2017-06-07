John Farrell Explains Craig Kimbrel’s Frequent Five-Out Saves For Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel earned his 17th save of the 2017 Major League Baseball season in Boston’s 5-4 win vs. the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Kimbrel recorded a five out save after Red Sox skipper John Farrell decided to bring the closer into the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning for the fifth time in 2017.

To hear Farrell give his explanation for Kimbrel’s frequent five-out saves, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.