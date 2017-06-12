Kevin Durant Claims Draymond Green Didn’t Call Him After Game 7 Of 2016 Finals

Share this:

Either Kevin Durant or Draymond Green isn’t telling the truth.

Green claimed he called Durant from the parking lot of Oracle Arena following the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals. But Durant told the media that wasn’t true during his media availability Sunday.

“100 percent false,” Durant said, per The Mercury News’ Jimmy Durkin.”No, he didn’t make that call. Not right after the game.”

And Durant wasn’t pleased that he’s still being questioned about his defection from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Why does it matter anymore?” Durant said. “I’ve been talking about this all season now. I’m tired of it at this point. I’m not mad or anything, but at this point, it’s The Finals, I’m trying to stay where we are, I’m trying to stay locked in. It’s been a whole year now. I mean, it’s over.”

When reporters tried to explain the questions were to establish a timeline of his recruitment, and how it pertains to the Warriors’ current NBA Finals showdown with the Cavaliers, Durant didn’t budge.

“Like I said, I’m just trying to stay where we are, stayed locked into this moment,” Durant said. “We’re not talking about ‘This is why they needed me, or this is why …’ Nah, we’ll just come and play our game, continue to build on what we’ve been doing since Day 1 of training camp and looking forward to going out there and having some fun tomorrow. That’s the only thing that matters.”

No matter when Green recruited Durant, the star forward has been the main reason Golden State holds a 3-1 series lead over the Cavs, and will likely be the NBA Finals MVP if the Warriors seal the deal.

