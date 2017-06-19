Kevin Durant Spent His Sunday Tweeting At Haters, And Things Got Weird

Share this:

Tweet







Kevin Durant has a message for the critics. Scratch that — he has a lot of messages for a lot of critics.

Twitter was minding its own business Sunday when the Golden State Warriors forward (and now NBA champion) sent an innocuous tweet about Diana Taurasi becoming the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Yep, DT gets buckets. Any way you want em — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017

The usual trolls responded with cracks about how Durant bailed on the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer and took the easy way out by joining the Warriors’ superteam. But this time, KD fired back. At anyone and everyone.

but u wasn't with me shooting in the gym tho, so how do u know my work habits? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

warriors didn't win it last year — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

give me an example — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

so I can't even use twitter anymore? Where do I go to get validated? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

His replies included a pretty lame play on words, too.

I really can't sleep at night but mainly because I've forced myself to STAY WOKE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017

But by far the weirdest exchange came with a Thunder fan who made a pretty ridiculous claim about Durant.

bruh really? The "fart in your face" comeback? You were doing so well. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

what was her name? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

Shut up kd. lol I ain't blasting that girl like that. I just thought it was pretty disgusting. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Westbrook MVP (@mynameis_kaylee) June 19, 2017

somebody is PISSED. Sorry for the damage I caused. Well not really but I hope you get through this rough time — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

By now you’re probably wondering: What the heck is Durant doing taking swipes at Twitter trolls on a Sunday night? Apparently the reason was simple: Boredom.

nah I'm flying right now and the wifi kicked in. I don't have anything else to do — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

me either. I got time today though, I ain't ain't have time before but it's time now — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

For the sake of pure entertainment, here’s hoping the WiFi kicks in on more of Durant’s flights in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images