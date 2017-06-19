Kevin Durant Spent His Sunday Tweeting At Haters, And Things Got Weird

Kevin Durant has a message for the critics. Scratch that — he has a lot of messages for a lot of critics.
Twitter was minding its own business Sunday when the Golden State Warriors forward (and now NBA champion) sent an innocuous tweet about Diana Taurasi becoming the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.
The usual trolls responded with cracks about how Durant bailed on the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer and took the easy way out by joining the Warriors’ superteam. But this time, KD fired back. At anyone and everyone.
His replies included a pretty lame play on words, too.
But by far the weirdest exchange came with a Thunder fan who made a pretty ridiculous claim about Durant.
By now you’re probably wondering: What the heck is Durant doing taking swipes at Twitter trolls on a Sunday night? Apparently the reason was simple: Boredom.
For the sake of pure entertainment, here’s hoping the WiFi kicks in on more of Durant’s flights in the future.
