Kevin Durant Stares Down Rihanna After She Yells ‘Brick’ At His Free Throw

Music star Rihanna was one of many celebrities at Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, and she did her best to rattle Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

In the second half, Durant was at the free throw line when Rihanna yelled “brick.” After hitting a 3-point shot a bit later, he stared her down while running back on defense.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Chefen Curry (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Durant wasn’t fazed at all, as he finished with a game-high 38 points in his first NBA Finals game since 2012. The Warriors dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 to take Game 1 of the series.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images