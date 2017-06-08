Latest Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor Update Could Be Biggest News Yet

Share this:

Based on the latest report regarding a potential superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, the boxing bout we’ve all been waiting for could be announced sooner than you think.

While nothing is in writing yet, an official recently told the Los Angeles Times’ Lance Pugmire that “discussions to make the fight are underway,” and that a pay-per-view could be made by “early fall.”

Negotiations still need to take place, and Pugmire added that WME-IMG, the UFC’s ownership group, and Mayweather’s manager, Al Haymon, are the ones involved in the talks. UFC president Dana White, meanwhile, isn’t involved in those discussions “at this point,” according to Pugmire’s source.

McGregor already is hard at work preparing for the ring, and Mayweather has put pretty high odds on the potential fight turning into a reality. And this latest report seems to back that up.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images