LaVar Ball Claims Lonzo Ball Will Lead Lakers To Playoffs In First Season

Share this:

Tweet







LaVar Ball’s proclamation came to life Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected his son, electric UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, and after Lonzo Ball put on his new Lakers hat, his father made another bold prediction.

LaVar Ball claiming Lonzo will get the Lakers to the playoffs in year one pic.twitter.com/7kZA72BYEL — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 22, 2017

LaVar never has been shy about making promises for his son to fulfill, but this may be one that carries the most serious weight.

The Lakers have not made the playoffs since 2013 and ended last year with an abysmal 26-56 record.

This promise may be hard to keep, but the promise that LaVar Ball will have a lot more to say will not be.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images