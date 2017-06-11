LeBron James Apparently Is Unfamiliar With Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn

Share this:

Tommy Heinsohn has one of the most impressive basketball résumés out there, but apparently it’s not enough for him to be known by LeBron James.

James fielded a question involving Heinsohn during his media availability Sunday, but it appears as though he isn’t familiar with the Boston Celtics legend.

LeBron just dropped a "who" on reference to Tommy Heinsohn — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 11, 2017

You would think James, a diligent student of the game, would know who Heinsohn is. The legendary big man won eight NBA championships with the Celtics as a player and two as a head coach. As a result, his No. 15 hangs in the rafters at TD Garden.

Not to mention, Heinsohn serves as the television color commentator for the C’s, who James has played against an abundance of times over the course of his 14-year NBA career.

Then again, it could have just been a brain cramp on behalf of the Cleveland Cavaliers star. Most of his focus probably is on trying to achieve the unfathomable: defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals after being down 3-0 in the series.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images