LeBron James, JaVale McGee Trade Monster Dunks In NBA Finals Game 2

There has been no shortage of fireworks early in Game 2 of a star-studded NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, specifically, had plays in the first quarter that deserve a closer look.

McGee received a beautiful alley-oop pass from teammate Kevin Durant and made no mistake, slamming it down hard over Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

JaVale McGee is catching alley oops in the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/hhG1ZucKdd — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) June 5, 2017

Love appeared to be in total disbelief at McGee’s impressive finish at the rim.

Later in the opening quarter, King James went out of his way to make a statement with a steal off a failed behind-the-back pass, finishing it himself with an absolute monster of a dunk.

The score was 40-34 in favor of Golden State at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors lead the series 1-0.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images