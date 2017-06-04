Lil B Lifts Curse On Rockets’ James Harden For Stealing His Cooking Dance

James Harden and the Houston Rockets might be eliminated from the NBA playoffs, but thanks to rapper Lil B, things already are looking up.
The rapper, who’s alter ego is known as The Based God, placed a curse on Harden during the 2015-16 season, but he went on Sunday’s special NBA Finals edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” and removed the curse from the high-scoring guard.
Lil B previously had discussed lifting the curse after Harden and the Rockets were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.
The curse started when Lil B claimed Harden stole his cooking dance.
Lil B also lifted his curse on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant before Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
We aren’t so sure Durant needs Lil B’s blessing, though.
Hopefully, Harden doesn’t steal another one of the rapper’s celebrations.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP