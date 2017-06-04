Lil B Lifts Curse On Rockets’ James Harden For Stealing His Cooking Dance

Share this:

James Harden and the Houston Rockets might be eliminated from the NBA playoffs, but thanks to rapper Lil B, things already are looking up.

The rapper, who’s alter ego is known as The Based God, placed a curse on Harden during the 2015-16 season, but he went on Sunday’s special NBA Finals edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” and removed the curse from the high-scoring guard.

ICYMI: @LILBTHEBASEDGOD has officially lifted the curse on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/6GnbdTBEou — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2017

Lil B previously had discussed lifting the curse after Harden and the Rockets were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.

I apologize to James harden I'm ready to talk and end the curse… it's time to talk and be the leader everyone believes you are – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 12, 2017

The curse started when Lil B claimed Harden stole his cooking dance.

Yall see how James harden is playing because he won't acknowledge he does the lil b cooking dance sports celebration. Sad , cursed – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 31, 2015

Lil B also lifted his curse on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant before Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"It's time for the @warriors to get another title." -With the KD curse lifted, @LILBTHEBASEDGOD says the Warriors will win the title pic.twitter.com/P6m0sYUar3 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2017

We aren’t so sure Durant needs Lil B’s blessing, though.

Hopefully, Harden doesn’t steal another one of the rapper’s celebrations.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images