Kevin Durant Has Drastically Shifted NBA Finals In Warriors’ Favor

Last year’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers was an instant classic, but this year’s version might be quick and painful for LeBron James and Co., and you can thank one man — Kevin Durant.

The Cavaliers and Warriors were evenly matched last year with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson trading blows with James and Kyrie Irving, culminating in a thrilling Game 7 that gave the Cavaliers their first title in franchise history.

Durant’s defection from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Warriors gave the three-time defending Western Conference champions a level of offensive firepower that cannot be matched, and that was on display in the Warriors’ 113-91 Game 1 victory over the Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

The superstar forward was phenomenal in his first NBA Finals game since 2012, pouring in 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Durant scored in a variety of ways in Game 1 as he hit from long distance, threw down monster dunks in transition and punished the Cavs from mid range.

James and Irving carried the Cavs during their historic comeback from a 3-1 series deficit a year ago, when they were undoubtedly the two best players on the floor during the final three games.

James led last year’s NBA Finals in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, while Irving torched Curry on defense and made the series-winning 3-point shot. And yet, with the addition of Durant, James and Irving will have to take their games to another level in order to defend their title.

The Cavs’ dynamic duo combined for 52 points in Game 1, just 14 more than Durant had by himself. Add in Kevin Love’s 15 points and 21 rebounds, and the Cavs’ Big 3 combined for one more point than Durant and Curry had during Game 1. Cleveland got little from its supporting cast, and even if they had, it likely wouldn’t have mattered.

The injection of Durant into the Warriors’ lineup has neutralized the Cavs’ defensive game plan from the past two Finals, and might cause the NBA’s top rivalry to fizzle before it truly gets going.

During last year’s championship round, the Cavs beat up Curry and Thompson, using their physicality to force the “Splash Brothers” into taking difficult shots and often forcing the ball out of their hands entirely.

But that strategy won’t work this year, as the Cavs found out Thursday night.

Forcing Curry and Thompson’s supporting cast to beat you looked great during the past two editions of the NBA Finals, but now the “supporting cast” is a top 3 player in the league, a former NBA MVP and a four-time scoring champion. Cleveland left Durant open multiple times during their Game 1 loss, as they continued to rush to Curry and Thompson, which gave Durant easy looks at the rim and from beyond the arc.

Curry still scored 28 points of his own, while Thompson only managed six. But the story will continue to be Durant.

Many criticized his move as taking the easy way out and accused him of trying to ride Curry’s coattails to a championship.

But if Game 1 proved anything, it’s that Durant isn’t along for the ride. Rather he’s the one who’s going to take the Warriors to their second championship in three seasons.

And it doesn’t look like there’s a thing James and Irving can do to stop him.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images