Mets Apologize For Mr. Met Flipping The Bird, Get Turned Into Meme

Things aren’t going so hot for the New York Mets right now.

The club has struggled this season, falling to 23-28 and 9 1/2 games back of the Washington Nationals in the National League East after a 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The loss was bad enough that someone caught New York’s mascot, Mr. Met, giving a fan the middle finger after the game, forcing the Mets to issue an apology.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

But the statement made Mets and Major League Baseball fans alike realize the team has more than a lewd gesture from Mr. Met to apologize for, sparking a meme that looked back on all the unfortunate things that have happened to New York throughout the years.

Like signing Tim Tebow.

Or that time in 2009 that former Mets second baseman Luis Castillo dropped a routine pop-up that allowed the New York Yankees to walk off with a win.

Or that time Carlos Beltran took strike three with the bases loaded to end Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series.

Or that time 50 Cent threw out the first pitch.

There are plenty more where those came from, but we’ll save the Mets some further embarrassment. Plus, they shouldn’t have to deal with any more mascot incidents, as the team confirmed to TMZ that it fired the Mr. Met who was working Wednesday.

