Mets Mascot Throws Tantrum, Gives Middle Finger To Fans At Citi Field

The New York Mets aren’t very good this year, and they lost against Wednesday night 7-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And Mr. Met has had enough.

The famous Mets mascot is known to live life on the edge, as evidenced by his vicious Valentine’s Day tweets at Noah Syndergaard. But he one-upped himself Wednesday night by giving the middle finger to a group of fans at Citi Field. (Warning: There is a middle finger in this video.)

Hang in there, Mets. It looks like it’s going to be a long season, although the person under the Mr. Met costume probably won’t be employed much longer.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images