Mexico Vs. Ghana Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online

Mexico and Ghana will face off in the game before the big one.

The teams will meet Wednesday at NRG Stadium in Houston in an international exhibition game, which doubles as a warm-up for Mexico’s CONCACAF Gold Cup team.

This Mexico side is weaker than the one that will face Germany on Thursday in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals, but expectations for “El Tri-lite” will be as high as they’d be for the full squad when the Gold Cup kicks off early next month.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Ghana online.

When: Wednesday, June 28, at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Univision NOW

