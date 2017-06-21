Mexico Vs. New Zealand Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

Share this:

Mexico’s soccer team has the perfect opportunity to build momentum.

“EL Tri” will take on New Zealand on Wednesday in their second of three 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A games. Mexico can overtake Russia for second place with a victory, while New Zealand needs a win to preserve its fading hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is expected to field a weaker lineup than the one that played Portugal to a draw Sunday. Center back Rafael Marquez, 38, will likely start and become the second oldest player to have ever featured in the tournament.

New Zealand is winless in the 10 Confederations Cup games it has played in team history. The Kiwis also are enduring a 513-minute goal-less streak.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. New Zealand online.

When: Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

