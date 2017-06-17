Michael Phelps Will Race Great White, Headline Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Share this:

Michael Phelps just can’t stay out of the water, although his next big event will be like nothing he’s ever done before (presumably).

The former U.S. swimmer says his Olympic days are behind him, but he’s putting his swimsuit back on for the best week of the year — Discovery’s “Shark Week.”

Discovery announced its lineup for the latest “Shark Week,” and Phelps will be featured on two shows — “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” and “Shark School with Michael Phelps.”

The first show is where most of the focus has been on, and it’s easy to see why after reading the description of the special, which will air Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark — the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.

That’s all we know about the show so far, so it’s not quite clear how this epic race between shark and man will go down. But we recently did see a shark on Phelp’s Instagram.

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Perhaps racing a shark also was on the bucket list?

As for the second show, Phelps will join “Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab to get a crash course on everything ‘shark,'” according to Discovery. He also will get to within two feet of a hammerhead.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images