Miguel Cabrera Drilled In Face When Angry Tigers Teammate Slams Helmet

Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3 on Wednesday night as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0, but his night still involved some hard contact.

The Tigers first baseman was the unfortunate recipient of a helmet to the face in the bottom of the eighth inning when teammate Nicholas Castellanos slammed his headwear in frustration upon returning to the dugout after being lifted for a pinch-runner.

According to The Detroit News, Cabrera had a red welt beneath his right eye following the incident.

To his credit, Cabrera took the face full of helmet like a champ. He didn’t wring the 25-year-old’s neck, and he even made light of the whole thing after the game.

“It’s not my season,” Cabrera, who has just five home runs and 26 RBIs this season, reportedly joked.

All in all, the accident could have been worse.