The postgame handshake at the conclusion of a playoff series is one of the best traditions in sports, and it provided Bruins and Maple Leafs fans a heartwarming view of two close friends.

David Pastrnak was the hero for Boston when he scored the game-winner in overtime in Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday. The B’s avoided the same fate as last season, and Toronto was left asking questions about its future.

Brad Marchand shared his respect for Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi after a tough, hard-fought series. And Pastrnak had a quick but heartfelt message when he met William Nylander in the handshake line.

“I love you, man,” Pastrnak told Nylander, per Bleacher Report.

Pastrnak and Nylander met in Södertälje, Sweden where they played on the same line for the Södertälje program. The pair became friends instantly and still share a close bond as their NHL careers continue to grow.

It was unfortunate for Nylander that it was his close friend that knocked him and the Maple Leafs out of the playoffs. And the close embrace Pastrnak gave the 28-year-old might have been his way to try to console the Toronto star.

While Nylander and the Maple Leafs wonder what’s next, Pastrnak and the Bruins continue their path to a Stanley Cup after taking a 1-0 second-round lead over the Florida Panthers.