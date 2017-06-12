MLB Draft 2017 Live Stream: Watch First And Second Rounds Online

Share this:

The most unique draft of the Big Four sports will kick off Monday night in Secaucus, N.J.

The 2017 Major League Baseball draft spans three days and features a grueling 40 rounds of picks. The intriguing action happens Monday, though, as 75 selections will be made between the first and second rounds and the two Competitive Balance Rounds.

The Minnesota Twins get the first crack with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs all will pick twice in the first round.

Here’s how you can watch the 2017 MLB draft online.

When: Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB.com

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports Images