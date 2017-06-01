MLB Mascots Poke Fun At Mr. Met On Twitter After Middle Finger Incident

Share this:

Mr. Met is going to have to lay low for a little while.

The New York Mets mascot was caught on camera giving a fan the middle finger after the team’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, and the employee responsible for the gesture was reportedly fired. But because the person in the suit is faceless, the character will continue to be roasted, and even other Major League Baseball mascots are getting in on the action.

Arizona Diamondbacks mascot Baxter the Bobcat took the first shot at Mr. Met on Twitter.

Not everyone has a pool, but figured I'd share how to appropriately "flip off" things in ⚾️. #SplashDown #LetsGoDbacks pic.twitter.com/BdW5WdnpNf — Baxter The Bobcat (@DbacksBaxter) June 1, 2017

Then, San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal brought Mrs. Met into the picture, which is a pretty low blow if you ask us.

Calm down #MrMet… it was just one kiss 😘 pic.twitter.com/ePcRDYQ4ah — Lou Seal (@LouSeal01) June 1, 2017

Poor Mr. Met might never catch a break now.