NBA Finals Ticket Prices Plummet With Cavs On Brink Of Losing To Warriors In Sweep

Cleveland Cavaliers tickets suddenly aren’t so hot.

Ticket prices for Game 4 of the Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals series have fallen dramatically with the Warriors on the verge of ending the series in a sweep Friday night. Before the series began, fans were willing to pay $1,248 for a cheap seat at Quicken Loans Arena, according to Time.com’s Brad Tuttle. Now that the Warriors lead the series 3-0, the cheapest seats for Game 4 now cost an average of just $287 on secondary markets, a decline of $961 according to Priceline.com.

In fact, it’s now cheaper for Warriors fans who want to witness their team clinch the NBA championship to do so in Cleveland than at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

It's currently $165 cheaper for Warriors fans to travel for Game 4 than attend the potential Game 5: https://t.co/B31sHESWZI (@Priceline) pic.twitter.com/WMzkRRVc3j — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) June 8, 2017

It’s easy to understand why Cleveland fans’ enthusiasm is waning.

After all, who would pay $1,000 while the chance of another team celebrating wildly on one’s own court exists?

