NBA Mock Draft 2017: Final First-Round Pick Predictions As Trade Rumors Swirl

The 2017 NBA Draft finally is here, and it could shape the balance of power in the league for many years, as the top 10 of this class is loaded with players with superstar talent.

Teams in need of a franchise point guard could see four selected in the first seven or eight picks Thursday night in Brooklyn. Two of them — Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball — are expected to be picked first and second overall, respectively.

It’s also a strong draft for swingmen, which might be the most valuable position in the league right now — just look at the champion Golden State Warriors. Duke’s Jayson Tatum and Kansas’ Josh Jackson project to be fantastic wing players with their impressive scoring and defensive abilities.

The build-up to this draft has included an insane amount of trade rumors, and we’ve already seen several moves involving draft picks, including the Boston Celtics dealing the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. Lottery picks are very valuable, so teams might pay steep prices to move up for elite-level prospects in the draft.

Here’s our final 2017 NBA mock draft:

1. Philadelphia 76ers (from Boston Celtics via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Boston Celtics (from Philadelphia 76ers via Sacramento Kings): Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers): De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

8. New York Knicks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

9. Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

11. Charlotte Hornets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

12. Detroit Pistons: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

13. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA

17. Milwaukee Bucks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

18. Indiana Pacers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

19. Atlanta Hawks: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via L.A. Clippers): Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Caleb Swanigan, PF/C, Purdue

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

29. San Antonio Spurs: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images