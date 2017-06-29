NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala To Field Free Agent Offers; Warriors Concerned About Luxury Tax

The Golden State Warriors might be able to keep their superstar core intact for a while, but surrounding those players with the best reserves off the bench could prove far more difficult.
The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will listen to offers when NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at midnight Saturday.
Iguodala averaged 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. The 12-year veteran still is an above average defender, though, and he’s versatile enough to guard multiple positions.
The Warriors earn a lot of revenue, and could make a lot more once they move into their new arena in a few seasons. But the luxury tax bill to keep Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson together for the long haul could get quite expensive.
This is why it’s so important for the Warriors to draft well, even if they’re only picking in the second round, because depth might be hard to build as veteran bench players like Iguodala consider major raises.
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP