NBA Rumors: Cavs Shopping Kevin Love In Three-Team Trade For Paul George

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be strong in their pursuit for Paul George.

In hopes of landing the Indiana Pacers forward, the Cavs reportedly are in search of a third team to assist in the deal, and the Denver Nuggets could be in contention, per ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Reporting with @chrisbhaynes: League sources say Cleveland continues to pursue a Paul George trade, with Denver as the potential third team — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

And if this three-team trade were to take place, the Cavs reportedly would send Kevin Love to Denver.

League sources: Cavs, Pacers and Nuggets have discussed a three-way deal that would land Paul George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

George potentially could just be one of two key pieces being shipped to Cleveland in the deal, as the Nuggets reportedly would include Kenneth Faried in the package, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

One version of potential 3-team trade involving Cleveland, Indiana, Denver, Kenneth Faried would be Cavalier-bound, league sources tell ESPN — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2017

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before the Pacers deal George. The four-time All-Star reportedly has informed the team he will leave Indiana in free agency next summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers as his preferred destination.

With that information in mind, most teams appear to be hesitant to trade for George. Considering his expiring contract, he effectively would be a rental player for the 2017-18 campaign. But with the uncertainty surrounding the Cavaliers, they could be willing to take on that risk.

The Cavs reportedly are in disarray following the departure of former general manager David Griffin, as LeBron James allegedly is “concerned” with the direction of the franchise. Not to mention, James can opt out of his contract at the end of next season, and he, too, might have interest in fleeting to L.A.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Cleveland bring in George for one last go-around at an NBA championship. Adding that star power to an already impressive roster certainly would help the Cavs narrow the gap with the Golden State Warriors.

