NBA Rumors: Cavs’ LeBron James ‘Disappointed’ At David Griffin’s Departure

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big move Monday, and one of its star players reportedly isn’t too thrilled about it.

According to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck, LeBron James isn’t happy with his team’s decision to part ways with general manager David Griffin.

Source: LeBron is "disappointed" at Griffin's departure, as well as the timing, & "concerned" abt what this portends for Cavs going forward. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 20, 2017

And while James is the face of the Cavaliers franchise, he apparently wasn’t consulted about Griffin’s future in Cleveland.

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Given recent reports, it sounds like the Cavs’ front office has been rather busy as of late. The team reportedly has engaged in trade talks involving Jimmy Butler and Paul George, and even have fielded inquiries about Kyrie Irving.

But if Cleveland fails to improve its roster from last season, and James’ reported disappointment with the team’s front office grows, his move to the Western Conference would become increasingly likely.

King James can hit the open market at the end of next season, and it’s been reported he has his eyes set on Los Angeles as a free-agent destination, which his wife allegedly is very much on board with.

So while Cleveland has dominated the Eastern Conference for the past three seasons, that trend might be coming to a halt in the near future.

