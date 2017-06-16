NBA Rumors: Celtics, 76ers In Serious Trade Talks For No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics might not own the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft for much longer.
The C’s and Philadelphia 76ers are in “serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick,” according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe.
In return, the Celtics likely would receive the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round pick, per The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
And, if you have any doubts as to how serious these discussions are, likely No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz could be visiting the 76ers soon, according to Wojnarowski.
Recent reports have indicated that the Celtics are interested in Josh Jackson, who likely would be available at the No. 3 pick. And the 76ers sure could use some guard help with their logjam down low.
So, it appears Trader Danny Ainge is about to strike again.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
