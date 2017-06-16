NBA Rumors: Celtics, 76ers In Serious Trade Talks For No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

Share this:

The Boston Celtics might not own the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft for much longer.

The C’s and Philadelphia 76ers are in “serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick,” according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe.

League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

In return, the Celtics likely would receive the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round pick, per The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston would acquire Sixers No. 3 overall pick in 2017 and package to include future first from Sixers, sources say. https://t.co/AK5LyYXnYX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

And, if you have any doubts as to how serious these discussions are, likely No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz could be visiting the 76ers soon, according to Wojnarowski.

Deal talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philadelphia for a meeting Saturday, sources say. https://t.co/kR8vwZu8i2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Recent reports have indicated that the Celtics are interested in Josh Jackson, who likely would be available at the No. 3 pick. And the 76ers sure could use some guard help with their logjam down low.

So, it appears Trader Danny Ainge is about to strike again.

