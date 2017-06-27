NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Pursue Blake Griffin To Pair With Paul George If Gordon Hayward Doesn’t Sign

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ reported summer plans include signing Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward as an NBA free agent and then trading for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported on this plan Tuesday, but he also offered another interesting nugget on how Boston’s plan would change if Hayward remains in Utah or chooses to sign elsewhere.

“If Boston can’t acquire Hayward, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin could be a substitute in this free-agency plan to sign a star and then trade for George, league sources told The Vertical,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Griffin, who’s averaged 20-plus points per game in six of the last seven seasons, wouldn’t be a bad option for the Celtics if he’s healthy. Staying healthy always has been a concern for the Clippers forward, and he hasn’t played 80 or more games in a single season since 2013-14.

But Griffin likely would mesh well with the Celtics. He would play power forward, which allows Al Horford to play center and George to play small forward. George can play the 4-spot, but he’s much more suited for a small forward role. Griffin is a really good playmaking forward, too, and the Celtics already do a good job of moving the ball to find the best shot.

Hayward is a little better fit than Griffin for the Celtics because his offensive game is more well-rounded and he’s not the same the injury risk, but the Clippers star isn’t a bad Plan B, either.

And it’s already been reported that Griffin is impressed with the Celtics’ fan base.

