NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Picking Up $23.8M Contract Option With Bulls

Dwyane Wade is ready to cash another check with the Chicago Bulls.

Wade informed the Bulls that he will pick up his $23.8 million contract option for the 2017-18 NBA season, according to multiple reports.

CSN Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill and the Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson both reported the news Tuesday, and the 12-time All-Star seemed to confirm it to TNT’s David Aldridge.

Asked Dwyane Wade tonight why he opted in with Chicago for 2017-18: "24 million reasons." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

A source told Johnson that Wade planned all along to exercise his option regardless of what happens with Bulls star Jimmy Butler, who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.

Wade signed with Chicago last offseason after spending his first 13 seasons with the Miami Heat. The 35-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.9 minutes per game over 60 regular-season contests.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images