NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Tells Cavs He Would Rather Stay With Bulls

It doesn’t look like Jimmy Butler is interested in joining the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Butler has been one of the most talked about players when it comes to trade rumors for some time now, and that’s continued over the past few days. In fact, one report Tuesday quoted an NBA executive saying Butler will be traded to either the Cavs or Boston Celtics.

But the Chicago Bulls All-Star swingman apparently has turned Cleveland down, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

Per source, Jimmy Butler has informed Cavs that he wants to stay in Chicago rather than be traded to Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Well, that certainly is an interesting development.

The question now is whether or not the C’s (and other NBA teams) will receive a similar answer.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images