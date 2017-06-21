NBA Rumors: Hawks Trade Dwight Howard To Hornets For Players, Draft Pick

Share this:

Dwight Howard is on the move … again.

The Atlanta Hawks traded the eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Marc Spears. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski then reported the Hawks will receive Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft for Howard and the No. 31 selection.

The 31-year-old center, who is entering his 14th NBA season, signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with the Hawls before the 2016-17 season. He averaged 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for Atlanta last season.

Wojnarowski detailed further why the two teams made the deal.

Clifford's had success coaching Howard in two past stops and knows how to use him. Hawks moved to CHA for salary dump after Nets talks. https://t.co/K3LSeYoZqn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

