NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge’s ‘Unhappiness’ Driving Spurs Trade Talks

LaMarcus Aldridge was supposed to be the key part of the San Antonio Spurs’ succession plan for Tim Duncan’s retirement. Aldridge signed with the Spurs in 2015 with the hopes him and fellow star Kawhi Leonard would help keep the Spurs among the NBA’s elite.

But after two disappointing seasons in San Antonio, the veteran power forward could be traded before the upcoming 2017-18 campaign, or even before Thursday’s NBA Draft.

“According to a person with knowledge of the Spurs forward’s situation, it’s the 31-year-old’s unhappiness in San Antonio that is the driving force behind the Spurs’ trade talks on Thursday,” USA Today’s Sam Amick wrote Thursday.

“The five-time All-Star, according to the person, is hopeful that San Antonio can find a better fit for his talents.”

Aldridge averaged 17.3 points and grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game this past season for San Antonio. He posted better numbers with the Spurs in his first season with the team in 2015-16.

Aldridge has not played well in big games, he’s not taking enough shots and hasn’t scored at the level you need from a No. 2 option on a championship-caliber team.

He’s still a double-double talent and has only one more season left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent by declining his player option for 2018-19.

Clearing Aldridge’s salary of more than $20 million would help them open up a maximum salary spot for a marquee free agent this summer. Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul has been linked to the Spurs, and San Antonio is in desperate need of an upgrade at point guard.

