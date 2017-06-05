NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Collaborated On Secret Rap Song

Share this:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are rivals on the basketball court, but the two NBA stars reportedly worked as a team on a special project six years ago.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, James and Durant collaborated on a hip-hop track which was never released.

The two allegedly came together during the lockout in the 2011 NBA season, sources tell ESPN. Durant, then a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, met up with James, then playing with the Miami Heat, in Akron, Ohio for workouts.

And while both players confirmed the track exists but laughed off questions about it, apparently it’s pretty good. In fact, there reportedly were discussions about having it featured in the 2012 film “Thunderstruck,” which Durant starred in.

“I heard the track years ago during post-production for ‘Thunderstruck,'” said agent Eric Goodwin, who executive produced the film and once represented both Durant and James. “It was very good. I suggested submitting it to Warner Brothers for the movie soundtrack, but KD wanted to keep it private.”

We’re not sure which player is the better emcee, but Durant has been the better player in the 2017 NBA Finals. His Golden State Warriors have routed James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games of the best-of-seven series.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images