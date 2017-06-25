NBA Rumors: Mavericks To Decline Dirk Nowitzki’s Option, Want New Contract For Star

Share this:

It’s hard to picture the Dallas Mavericks without Dirk Nowitzki.

The German power forward has been a staple of the franchise since 1999, and he helped deliver its only NBA Finals victory in 2011 when it defeated the Miami Heat in six games.

Nowitzki is coming to the end of his career, but the Mavs want him back for at least another season.

League sources say Dallas has informed Dirk Nowitzki that it will decline his $25 million option for next season to sign him to a new deal. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

The Mavs finished 11th in the Western Conference during the 2016-17 campaign. Dallas did well at 2017 draft and could add some players in free agency, but it’s unlikely to rise to the NBA’s elite anytime soon.

Still, it doesn’t appear Nowitzki has any interest in leaving the Mavs, and that’s nice to see in an era when players rarely remain with one team for their entire career.

